SSY beneficiaries attaining majority asked to get accounts converted as major account

November 27, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

India Post has asked beneficiaries of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), who will complete 18 years of age next month, to get their account converted to one held by majors so as to continue depositing funds in it.

A communique from Mangaluru Postal Division here said SSY was introduced on January 22, 2015. Those aged 10 and enrolled the scheme then would complete 18 years and needed to convert the account from minor’s accounts to major’s accounts. Such account-holders may visit the post office where their account was being operated or the nearest post offices and submit necessary documents to get the account converted.

An application form for conversion was available at post offices or on the Postal Division’s Facebook page @Mangaluru Postal Division. Along with the filled in application, the account holders have to submit copy of their Aadhaar card and a PAN card copy if they have the permanent account number or in lieu of PAN, Form 60, KYC form (available at post offices) and mobile phone number.

If the account was not converted as a major’s account, further deposits into the account could not be made, said Senior Superintendent of Posts N. Sriharsha. For details, Mangaluru Postal Division may be contacted over 9448291072, the communique said.