SSLC examination in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi: 41,814 students write first language paper

As many as 329 students out of 28,537 who had enrolled for the examination in Dakshina Kannada district remain absent on the first day

March 25, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari visited the SSLC examination centre on the first day of the commencement of the examination, at Manipal Junior College in Manipal on Monday, March 25.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari visited the SSLC examination centre on the first day of the commencement of the examination, at Manipal Junior College in Manipal on Monday, March 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students busy in last-minute reading at an exam centre at Canara High School at Urwa in Mangaluru on Monday, March 25.

Students busy in last-minute reading at an exam centre at Canara High School at Urwa in Mangaluru on Monday, March 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Day one of the SSLC examination that commenced across Karnataka on Monday, March 25, went smoothly in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts wherein students wrote the first language paper.

As many as 329 students out of 28,537 who had enrolled for the examination in Dakshina Kannada district remained absent on Monday. The district administration has taken all measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

In Udupi district, 13,606 students out of 13,701 who had registered for the examination wrote the first language paper in 51 examination centres across the district. Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari visited the examination centre at Manipal Junior College and wished good luck for students.

Ms. Vidyakumari also wished luck to special student Madhu Kankanady, on whose behalf Class 9 student Bhagyashree wrote the paper and Bhavishya of Parkala English Medium School who was seriously injured after a fall on Sunday on whose behalf Sthuthi Shetty wrote the paper, during her visit. Deputy Director of Public Instructions Ganapathi and others were present.

