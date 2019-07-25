SpiceJet Mangaluru-Delhi flight service from Aug. 4

SpiceJet will introduce a daily direct flight service between Delhi and Mangaluru on August 4. The flight SG 8642 will leave Mangaluru at 6.15 a.m. and reach Delhi at 8.55 a.m. A pairing flight SG 8643 will leave Delhi at 8.30 p.m. and arrive in Mangaluru at 11.15 p.m. The airlines will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the new route. Bookings for the flight are open now, the airlines announced on Wednesday.

“To celebrate the launch of the new sector, the airlines is offering tickets at an all-inclusive introductory fare of ₹ 5599 on Mangaluru-Delhi route and ₹ 5499 on the Delhi-Mangaluru route,” the airlines said in a release.

The enhanced connectivity to Mangaluru will give passengers travelling between the two cities more convenience and flexibility.

Starting on April 1, SpiceJet had announced close to 130 new flights, including 78 connecting Mumbai, 22 connecting Delhi and 10 flights between Mumbai and Delhi, among others, it said.

With the introduction of the new flight service, passengers from Mangaluru will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi, the release said.