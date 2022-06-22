Special postal cover on Yoga day released
A special postal cover of Karnataka Postal Circle to commemorate the eighth International Yoga Day was released here on Tuesday.
The special postal cover was released by Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, N. Shriharsha. Swami Ekagamyananda was the chief guest at the event.
Mr. Shriharsha said that each one of the 23 postal circles in the country are releasing special postal cover to commemorate the International Yoga Day. The Karnataka Postal Circle’s special cover has been released from Mangaluru, he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.