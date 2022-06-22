Special postal cover on Yoga day released

The special postal cover that was released to mark the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special postal cover of Karnataka Postal Circle to commemorate the eighth International Yoga Day was released here on Tuesday.

The special postal cover was released by Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, N. Shriharsha. Swami Ekagamyananda was the chief guest at the event.

Mr. Shriharsha said that each one of the 23 postal circles in the country are releasing special postal cover to commemorate the International Yoga Day. The Karnataka Postal Circle’s special cover has been released from Mangaluru, he said.