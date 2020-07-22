Special Officer will look into irregularities in Kukke Subrahmanya project, says Minister

Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivasa Poojary said on Wednesday that the Headquarters Assistant to the Commissioner at the Office of the Commissioner for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department has been appointed as Special Officer to inquire into the alleged lapses and irregularities in the implementation of the ₹ 180-crore master plan project at Kukke Subrahmanya.

Speaking to media persons at Kukke Subrahmanya after reviewing works being taken up under the project, he said that there were complaints about irregularities and lapses. The inquiry officer will submit a report to the government within a month from now.

He said that the Public Works Department has been instructed to complete the works, including laying a 4.2-km four-lane concrete road, in the town by November this year. The department has promised that it will be done.

The Minister said that sevas will be allowed in temples in the State only after COVID-19 comes under control. Till then, only darshan will be allowed.

The mass marriage programme planned by the government will be organised only after consultation with the Health Department.

He said that public celebrations of Nagara Panchami will not be allowed. Only archaks can carry out rituals related to the festival in temples. People can celebrate the festival in their houses.

The Minister said that a special auditor will be appointed to Kukke Subrahmanya temple for auditing. Advocates will be appointed soon to settle cases pertaining to the temple pending in courts.

Mr. Poojary said that lockdown will be in force in Dakshina Kannada between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Thursday. Sunday lockdown will continue as hitherto.

The Minister said that the government is taking steps for implementing the Sixth Pay Commission payscales for temple staff.

MLA from Sullia S. Angara was present.