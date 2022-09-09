Special legal services camp at Uppoor to resolve issues today

Vaikunta Baliga College of Law students surveyed of 1,200 households to identify issues

Principal District and Sessions Judge Shanthaveera Shivappa (fourth from left) and Vaikunta Baliga College of Law principal Nirmala Kumari (second from right) at a press conference in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vaikunta Baliga College of Law students surveyed of 1,200 households to identify issues

The District Legal Services Authority will hold a special programme to resolve issues related to residents of Uppoor Gram Panchayat in Udupi district and to create legal awareness among people at the Chittari Mahabaleshwara Temple in Uppoor on Saturday, at 10.30 a.m.

Udupi Principal District and Sessions Judge Shanthaveera Shivappa told reporters in Udupi on Friday that students of Vaikunta Baliga College of Law, Udupi, conducted a door-to-door survey of 1,200 houses in the panchayat limits and gathered details.

Issues that could be resolved on the spot will be addressed during Saturday’s programme while the district administration will be directed to address the remaining in a time-bound manner. The Legal Services Committee will regularly monitor the progress of the resolution, he said.

Mr. Shivappa said that different departments will open their stalls during Saturday’s programme exhibiting various services available from respective departments helping people to avail of them. Application forms for various facilities will be given during the programme and if supporting documents are available with the beneficiaries, the facility will be sanctioned on the spot. High Court judge and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority Executive Director Veerappa will attend the programme.

The district judge said that villagers have mentioned issues predominantly related to sanction of various pensions, facilities to specially abled people, revenue issues and problems with roads during the survey by students.

College principal Nirmala Kumari said that 172 students from her college undertook the survey for two days. They were divided into 17 teams to survey 1,200 houses.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Sharmila, Udupi Bar Association president Nagaraj and General Secretary Ronald Praveen Kumar and others were present.