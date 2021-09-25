Sonowal launches host of projects

Foundation stone for modification of U.S. Mallya Gate at NMPT laid

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal on Friday launched several projects in New Mangalore Port, including laying the foundation stone for modification of U.S. Mallya Gate and a truck terminal, and dedicated a business development centre at Panambur.

His visit was part of a series of visits to all the major ports of the country ever since he took charge of the new portfolio in July 2021. During his visit, Mr. Sonowal inspected development works at the port.

The New Mangalore Port has three gates, East, South and North of Custom Bond area, for receipt of EXIM Cargo and evacuation of import cargo. The East Gate [U.S. Mallya Gate] named after the founder of the port has been proposed for modification. The gate complex will be constructed with ground plus two floors.

It will have a two-wheeler movement lane, a four-wheeler movement lane, a truck movement lane, a pedestrian lane, provisions of RFID system, radiological monitoring equipment and boom barriers. The first and second floors will have four office rooms for CCTV monitoring office, CISF offices and Control Room. It will be completed at an estimated cost of ₹3.22 crore by March 2022.

Mr. Sonowal also laid the foundation stone for a 17,000 sq m truck terminal to be built at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore with facilities, including restaurants, dormitories and rest rooms. The port already has two terminals of 12,000 sq m and 16,000 sq m, respectively. While the new terminal will have paver quality concrete surface, the existing terminals too will get PQC surface at a cost of ₹4 crore.

The Minister later inaugurated the Business Development Centre built by New Mangalore Port Trust along side National Highway 66 to house testing and certification centres. The centre was built at a total cost of ₹25 crore with ₹15 crore support from the Commerce Ministry. Export cargo handled at the port now undergo testing at centres located in Mysuru and Mumbai. It comprises parking at the stilt level, conference hall, restaurant, post office/ bank, Customs and Port offices and testing centres.

Mr. Sonowal distributed prizes to winners of various competitions conducted for NMPT staff and family members to commemorate Azadi ki Amrith Mahotsav.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mayor Premananda Shetty, Port Chairnan A.V. Ramana and others were present.