Some Mangaluru trains rescheduled, regulated due to maintenance works

Mangaluru-Madgaon Express to run till Kumta on November 16

November 14, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains have been partially cancelled, some are rescheduled and some are regulated to facilitate maintenance works in Konkan and Southern Railway networks.

Train no. 06602 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Jn. Special of Thursday, will be short-terminated at Kumta station and partially cancelled between Kumta and Madgaon to facilitate maintenance works between Kumta and Madgaon from noon to 3 p.m., said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation. Train no. 06601 Madgaon Jn. - Mangaluru Central Special of Thursday, will short originate from Kumta on its scheduled time.

Rescheduled

Some trains on Southern Railway section will be rescheduled to facilitate maintenance works on the Vadakara-Mahe section. Train no. 16606,Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 2.15 a.m. on Thursday will leave at 5.05 a.m. Train no. 16323,Coimbatore Junction – Mangaluru Central Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 7.50 a.m. on Thursday will leave at 9.50 a.m.

Regulation

Train no. 16159, Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru Central Express of Wednesday will be regulated en route by 1 hour on Thursday. Train no. 12618, Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction - Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express of Saturday will be regulated en route by 2.20 hours on November 19 and 20. Train no. 22638, Mangaluru Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express of November 19 will be regulated en route by 1.50 hours on November 19 and 20. Train no. 10215, Madgaon Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Express of November 19 will be regulated en route by 1 hour on November 19 and 20.

Some other trains will be regulated to facilitate a road over-bridge construction at Mahe Yard. Train no. 16312, Kochuveli-Shri Ganganagar Weekly Express of November 18 will be regulated en route by 1.40 hours on November 18 and 19. Train No. 22637, Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central West Coast Superfast Express of November 18 will be regulated en route by 40 minutes on November 18 and 19.

