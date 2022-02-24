Some hijab-clad girls at Ullal PU college return home

Meeting of college authorities with parents remained inconclusive

Bharathi Composite Pre-University College at Ullal holding a meeting with some parents of hijab-clad girls who refused to attend the classes on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Some hijab-clad girls at Bharathi Composite Pre-University College at Mastikatte in Ullal returned home on Thursday after the college asked them to remove the headscraf before attending classes.

College principal Kalavathi P. told The Hindu that as the students arrived, college authorities told them about the circular issued by the Government on February 22 which mentioned the interim order of the High Court and creation of a separate enclosure for girls in the colleges to remove the hijab before entering classes. The college has a prescribed uniform for students.

Opposing this, about 20 hijab-clad second-year pre-university Commerce girls said they need to consult their parents on the same and they cannot take a decision on removing the hijab. Supporting the girls, some first-year pre-university students came out of the classes and shouted slogans demanding “justice”. After the college convinced them, the boys returned to classes but the girls did not, she said.

Later, the college held a meeting with the parents of the girls to resolve the matter. But the meeting remained inconclusive.

To a question, the principal said the girls wore the hijab in the classroom till February 23. Though the college had told them about the circular on February 22 itself, the girls had said they needed to consult their parents.

Hijab and burqa-clad students standing outside the entrance of MGM College in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Not allowed in’

Meanwhile, some hijab-clad girls at MGM Pre-University and MGM Degree colleges in Udupi, which are located on the same campus, alleged on Thursday that the colleges did not allow them on the campus to submit their assignments and to visit the library. But the college denied the charge.

Some students who stood outside the entrance of the college alleged that they were told to remove the hijab and enter the campus. They said that the students comprised those pursuing pre-university, degree, and postgraduation courses.

Denying the charge, principal of the MGM Degree College Devidas Nayak told The Hindu that the college did not stop the hijab-clad girls from entering the campus and they were not made to wait at the entrance.

He said that the campus had a place reserved for girl students to change their dress and rest. Some students have been attending college without the hijab while some girls removed the hijab before attending classes. After the internal examinations got over on February 23, classes resumed the next day. However, some hijab-clad students entered the campus, but refused to attend classes. Later, they went outside and stood at the gate for some time, he said.