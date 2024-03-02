Some BJP workers take out motorbike rally in Udupi asking party not to field Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru in LS elections

March 02, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

A section of the BJP workers took out a motorbike rally in Udupi on Saturday demanding that the incumbent MP for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje be not fielded again, for the third time, from the constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

The rally was led by Kishore D. Suvarna, secretary, All India Fishermen’s Association, who has been demanding that former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj be fielded instead.

The rally from Malpe to the party’s office at Kadiyali passed through Aadi Udupi, Karavali bypass, Bannanje, and city bus stand.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Kishore Kumar Kundapur, president, Udupi district unit of the party, demanding that a local person should be issued ticket to contest from the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP member of Udupi City Municipal Council Yogish Saliyan alleged that Ms. Karandlaje has called them as “rented workers” and does not behave properly with the senior party workers.

He said that Mr. Madhwaraj should be fielded from the constituency as he responds to the problems of fishermen.