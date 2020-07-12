Some areas in Dakshina Kannadaopt for partial self-lockdown

With COVID-19 cases increasing, people in some semi-urban and urban areas in Dakshina Kannada have voluntarily opted for partial self-lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. Prompted by this, people in more areas in the district and also in Udupi district have decided to adopt this on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

MLA from Mulky-Moodbidri constituency Umanath A. Kotian said that people in Moodbdiri, Mulky, Bajpe, Haleyangady, Kinnigoli, Shirthady, Borugudde and Aliyuru have opted for partial lockdown for 10 days from July 8. All business establishments, hotels, public transport in these areas remain closed daily from 2 p.m.

“It is a collective decision taken by the representatives of different bodies, organisations and unions. People have unanimously decided to adhere to the decision. There is no directive from the government. However, emergency and some essential services remain open,” he said.

A meeting called by MLA from Belthangady Harish Poonja and attended by representatives from 46 gram panchayats in Belthangady on Saturday voluntarily decided to opt for partial lockdown in Belthangady taluk from July 14 to July 31. Excepting emergency services, the meeting decided to close down all establishments at 2 p.m. It decided that out-patient services in seven hospitals in the taluk too will remain closed in the afternoon during the period.

Merchants in Kundapur in Udupi district who held a meeting on Saturday also decided to close down their establishments in the jurisdiction of Kundapur Town Municipality for half-a-day from July 13 to July 31. They decided to close down their shops at 2 p.m.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary said on Sunday that a decision on whether lockdown should be re-imposed on the entire Dakshina Kannada will be taken on Monday.

Mr. Poojary said in a statement that Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and himself will hold a video conference with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday. An appropriate decision will be taken later.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada has crossed 1,200.