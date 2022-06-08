SKDRDP to plant 10 lakh saplings in Karnataka

D. Veerendra Heggade, president of SKDRDP handing over seeds of fruits during ‘Bittotsava’ program at Belalu village in Dadantamale reserve forest Belalu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) will plant 10 lakh saplings in Karnataka at a cost of ₹35 lakh in association with forest department, its president and pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade said on Wednesday.

Speaking after launching the “bittotsava” programme (which is a drive of raising saplings of fruit bearing trees for wildlife) of forest department at Dadanthamale reserve forest, Belalu village, Belthangady Taluk, he said that it is the responsibility of each individual to protect the Nature.

The wild animals and birds should be conserved to maintain balance in the nature. Destruction of forests result in soil erosion and land slips, he said.

Mr. Heggade said that 1.81 lakh saplings were planted at 575 places under 175 taluks in the State on this June 5 under the auspices of the SKDRDP, which is a NGO. It is also planting saplings of fruit bearing trees on the banks of water bodies rejuvenated by the SKDRDP.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja presided over the meeting.