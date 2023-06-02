Six arrested for ‘moral policing’ at Someshwara beach near Mangaluru

June 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru city police have arrested six persons in connection with the ‘moral policing’ incident in Someshwar beach, near Ullal, on the outskirts of the city on Thursday evening.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Yatish and Bhavish, both residents of Bastipadpu; and Sachin, Suhen, Akhil and Jeetu, all residents of Talapady.

In addition, a case has been registered against a minor boy involved in the assault under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015.

The police said three boys and three girls were at the Someshwara beach. Around 7.30 p.m., a group of about 10 persons questioned the three boys, belonging to a particular religion, for being with the girls of other faith. All the students were from Kerala. After asking for their names, the group began assaulting the boys. The 112 Emergency Response Support System vehicle of the police, which got wind of the incident, rushed to the spot.

The three injured boys were admitted to a nearby hospital at Deralakatte for treatment. Following their complaint against unknown persons, the city police formed three teams to look for the people allegedly involved in the incident.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said a case for offences of rioting (Sections 143, 145, 146 of Indian Penal Code) and attempt to murder (Section 307 of IPC) has been registered.

Though the injuries sustained by the three boys were grievous in nature, they were out of danger and have been discharged from the hospital. More persons will be arrested, Mr. Jain said.

This ‘moral policing’ incident at Someshwar beach is the first to be reported in Mangaluru since the new Congress government came to power, which has said it will show ‘zero tolerance’ to such activities.