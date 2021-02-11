SIDBI, COWE launch 20 webinar series

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), with the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), has launched the ‘Swavalamban Sashakt – Mega Campaign’, which is a 20 webinar series to give a fillip to ‘Stand Up India’ scheme.
Under the scheme, the bank advances loan between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch for setting up a greenfield enterprise in manufacturing, services or the trading sector, a release quoted V. Satya Venkata Rao, Deputy Managing Director of SIDBI, as saying.
Every Wednesday
The webinar series will be held every Wednesdays at 3 p.m. All stakeholders can interact in it.
Women entrepreneurs from the district can make use of the scheme, the release said. Log on to www.standupmitra.in for details, the release said.
