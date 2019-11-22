Short film on organ donation screened

A 20-minute short film, Jeevana Vileena – a ray of hope, on organ donation was screened to an invited audience at Big Cinemas here on Friday.

Produced under the banner ‘Creative AJ Movies’, the film has been directed by Prashant Marla, Medical Director of A.J. Hospital and Research Centre.

This film, which has music by Guru Kiran, begins with a scene of a girl sitting on the beach and remembering her brother who died in an accident.

The scene then shifts to the celebration of Raksha Bandhan in her locality.

The girl goes to the hospital to tie a rakhi on the hands of the recipients of her brother’s liver, heart and kidney, who are a Muslim, a Christian, and a Hindu.

The film ends with the messages of the pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha asking people to come forward for organ donation.

The lead role in the film is played by Aradhana Bhat. Others featured in the movie are the staff of the hospital.

Mr. Kiran, who was among the many who saw the film, said it was challenging for him to provide music for the film on such a serious issue.

Dr. Marla has effectively brought out the feeling of organ donors and the recepients in the film, he said.

Among the many who watched the film included Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State president and Dakshina Kannada MP, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, Tulu film director Vijaykumar Kodialbail, Tulu film actors Devadas Kapikad and Roopesh Shetty.