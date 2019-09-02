Several train services between Kerala and Delhi cancelled

Several trains running between Kerala and New Delhi have been cancelled to facilitate non-interlocking work at Ballabgarh Railway Station of Northern Railway.

A release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here gave the list of cancelled trains as follows:

Train No 12617 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, journey commencing on September 1, 3, 4 and 6; Train No 12618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express, journey commencing on September 4, 6, 7 and 9;

Train No 12643 Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Weekly Super Fast Express, journey commencing on September 3;

Train No 22633 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express, journey commencing on September 4;

Train No 12644 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Express, journey commencing on September 6, and

Train No 22634 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Express journey commencing on September 6.