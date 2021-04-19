Several fined for not wearing face masks

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha fined those who did not wear face masks at Santhekatte in Udupi city on Monday. He advised people to always wear masks in public places.

Mr. Jagadeesha, who is also the District Magistrate, imposed fine on drivers and conductors of five buses for overloading.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials to register cases against owners of these buses and told the drivers and the conductors that passengers should not be allowed to stand inside buses while travelling.

Mr. Jagadeesha made passengers who were standing on these buses get off the vehicles and board other buses where seats were available. He asked the conductors concerned to return the ticket fare to passengers who were disembarked. The Deputy Commissioner also took these passengers to task.

Mr. Jagadeesha imposed fine on the staff of a pharmacy for not wearing masks and in addition, imposed a fine on the store itself.

Fine was collected from the staff of a cooperative bank and also from the bank, from a relative of a patient at a clinic, from a couple standing in a bus stop, from a person collecting cash at an ATM kiosk — all for not wearing face mask.

A student who was not wearing a mask was given a mask to wear.

The Deputy Commissioner also imposed fine on some drivers and others of other vehicles for not wearing masks.

Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu and Commissioner of Udupi City Municipality Udaya Shetty were with him.