‘Set up corpn. for youth development’

The All India Youth Federation, Mangaluru taluk unit, has asked the State government to set up a corporation for youth development.
In a memorandum submitted to Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa, AIYF Mangaluru Taluk Unit secretary Jagatpal Kodikal said the corporations and the authorities being formed by the State government on caste lines only serve the creamy layer among these castes and they do not serve the youth. Hence, a youth development corporation should be set up.
Mr. Kodikal said that there are about 1.8 crore youth in the State and their development was important for the progress of the State and the nation.
Though the BJP Government in 2013 announced the setting up of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Corporation, action has not been taken yet, he said.
