‘Seer was known for his concern for the environment’

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt was known for his concern for conservation and protection of environment.

He participated in an agitation against the establishment of coal-based thermal power project at Yellur-Santhur in Udupi district. He was also against the establishment of Mangalore Special Economic Zone.

He had opposed the Nethravati River Diversion Project, which has since been re-christened as Yettinahole project, that aimed at providing water to the parched districts of South Karnataka. The seer said that the project was unscientific. “You might as well divert the Arabian sea,” he had said. He had participated in an agitation against setting up of the Kaiga nuclear plant in Uttara Kannada district. He tried to create environmental awareness among people by giving them saplings during the cultural programmes at Rajangana during his fifth Paryaya. A spiritual scholar, he has to his credit 38 “sudha mangalas”.

He started several educational institutions, including the Vidyodaya School and PU College here. He started Akhil Bharat Madhwa Mandala hostels at several places in the State.

He took up several initiatives for cow protection. The Go-Shala at Neelavara in Udupi district is run by the Pejawar Mutt.

Whenever there were floods, earthquakes or other natural calamities, he used to provide financial assistance for development activities, including construction of houses, in those areas. He spent funds for providing basic facilities in the naxalite-affected areas of the State.

The seer was among those who had opposed Internal Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi when she was Prime Minister. The seer had maintained good relations with top leaders of almost all major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).