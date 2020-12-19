‘Seeds of Hope’ plans to collect hair, donate wigs to cancer patients

Initiative is by nine students

Appalled by the plight of cancer patients who lose their hair owing to chemotherapy, nine students from Puttur have come together to sow ‘Seeds of Hope’ by collecting and donating hair to produce wigs for them.

Team leader, Aadya Sulochana Muliya, a class X student at Vivekananda English Medium School, was moved when her teacher wore a head scarf to conceal her baldness owing to chemotherapy when Ms. Muliya was studying in class V at Madikeri.

Learning that one could donate their hair after growing it long, Ms. Muliya donated her hair during the recent lockdown to an organisation that provides wigs for cancer patients.

With her friends joining hands in her mission, the students have conceptualised the ‘Seeds of Hope’ mission to collect hair and make wigs for the needy, Ms. Muliya told reporters here recently.

Samartharama Muliya, a group member, said at least 3,000 cancer patients in Dakshina Kannada alone were in need of wigs while the numbers were over 3 lakh across the country.

Those willing and have lengthy hair could donate a minimum length of 10 inches to 12 inches of their hair retaining some length, he added.

Other members of the group include Ishaa Sulochana Muliya, Varsha Bhat, Neha Bhat, Akshaya Parvathi Saroli, S.Y. Koushal, Kanya Sachin Shetty, and Hitha Kaje.

The students have organised a hair donation programme on December 20 at Muliya Junior Chamber Hall, Court Road, Puttur.

Muliya Pratishthana, JCI Puttur, Jayceret Puttur, Innerwheel Puttur, Ladies’ Beauty Association, and Hair Crown have been supporting the camp. Those who could not attend the camp, may get their hair cut at their place and send it to the organisers.

For details, call 9632567916, 9164010263, email: seedsofhope916@gmail.com.