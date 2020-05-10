Second Shramik Special train leaves Mangaluru Junction

The second Shramik Special train from Mangaluru Junction station left with labourers bound to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh around 1 p.m on Sunday. More than 1,000 labourers were in the train.

Another special train is set to leave with labourers to Khagariya in Bihar around 4 p.m. from Mangaluru Junction. Those registered with the State Government’s Seva Sindhu portal are being brought in buses to the station.

The Shramik Special train service started from Mangaluru Junction station on Saturday evening. As many as 1,168 labourers travelled in the train bound to Jharkhand. The train comprised of 18 sleeper coaches, four general coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

According to officials, each labourer was asked to pay ₹960 for the journey.