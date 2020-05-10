Mangaluru

Second Shramik Special train leaves Mangaluru Junction

The second Shramik Special train from Mangaluru Junction station left with labourers bound to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh around 1 p.m on Sunday. More than 1,000 labourers were in the train.

Another special train is set to leave with labourers to Khagariya in Bihar around 4 p.m. from Mangaluru Junction. Those registered with the State Government’s Seva Sindhu portal are being brought in buses to the station.

The Shramik Special train service started from Mangaluru Junction station on Saturday evening. As many as 1,168 labourers travelled in the train bound to Jharkhand. The train comprised of 18 sleeper coaches, four general coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

According to officials, each labourer was asked to pay ₹960 for the journey.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 2:00:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/second-shramik-special-train-leaves-mangaluru-junction/article31549247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY