SDPI shows solidarity with farmers’ struggle

Plans to stage protests and street plays

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has supported the Bharat Bandh on Monday demanding the repeal of farm laws. It will stage protests and street plays in Mangaluru, B.C. Road and Puttur in support, its Dakshina Kannada unit president Athaullah Jokatte said in a release.

CPI(M) activists will stage a protest near the Clock Tower supporting the demand of the morcha.

Procession

Meanwhile, Raita, Dalita, Karmika Janapara Chaluvaligala Okkuta, Dakshina Kannada has said it will block NH 75 at B.C. Road. A procession from Mini Vidhana Soudha, B.C. Road, to Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle will be taken out at 10 a.m. before blocking the highway.