SBI home and car loan utsav on Sunday

State Bank of India, Mangaluru Centre, is organising a home and car loan utsav in the city on January 24. The programme would be held at St. Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendoorwell.
A release here said that SBI offers home loans linked to the Repo Rate to ensure transparency in monetary transmissions to customers. It has a market share of 31 % in the home loan sector among all scheduled commercial banks.
The bank would completely waive processing fee for all housing loans to celebrate the New Year after the COVID-19 pandemic and in respect of car loans, it will be offered if applied through YONO Digital Platform.
It offers the lowest rate of interest for housing loans, 6.8 %, and car loans at 7.5%. In-principle letter of sanction would be provided to customers during the utsav.
SBI through this utsav also facilitates reputed builders and car dealers to showcase their property and car models with special discount offers, the release added.
