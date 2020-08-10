Sand to be sold at ₹700 a tonne

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday directed officials to identify locations where sand was available in small rivers and streams within a fortnight before allowing sand extraction as per the new sand policy.
Presiding over a meeting on sand extraction here, Mr. Poojari said that Tahsildars should conduct a joint survey along with officials from Public Works, Forest, Mines and Geology and Revenue departments and submit recommendations to the taluk sand committee.
Though the policy prescribes such sand should be transported by bullock carts, tractors and such other light vehicles, such vehicles were not available in good numbers in Dakshina Kannada. Hence, goods vans and mini tippers would be given allowed to be used for the purpose, Mr. Poojari said.
Meanwhile, the State Mineral Corporation would be allowed to extract sand from rivers. And, the 30 blocks already identified would be given to it. A joint survey should be conducted to identify sand availability in dams and backwaters, he said.
Extracted sand would be sold to the general public at ₹ 700 a tonne. Gram panchayats would be allowed to sell sand available in their limits.
The Minister said that 14 sand blocks were identified in rivers under the Coastal Regulation Zone. A final decision would be taken in a meeting by the Minister for Mines and Geology shortly, he said.
MLAs Umanath Kotian, Rajesh Naik, D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty were present.
