GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sailboat from Kundapur to be preserved at Dharmasthala Manjusha Museum

Published - June 10, 2024 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Venkatesh Kharvi of Jai Balaji Enterprises, Kharvi Keri, Kundapur, handed over the 50 ft-long and 10.5 ft-wide Jai Balaji Sailboat that was used to transport seashells in Panchagangavali river to Manjusha Museum at Dharmasthala on Monday.

Venkatesh Kharvi of Jai Balaji Enterprises, Kharvi Keri, Kundapur, handed over the 50 ft-long and 10.5 ft-wide Jai Balaji Sailboat that was used to transport seashells in Panchagangavali river to Manjusha Museum at Dharmasthala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 50-ft long and 10.5 ft-wide sailboat that was used to transport seashells in Panchagangavali river in Kundapur-Gangolli region was handed over to the Manjusha Museum for showcasing the same to the next generation at Dharmasthala on Monday.

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and others received the sailboat ‘Jai Balaji’ handed over by Venkatesh Kharvi of Jai Balaji Enterprises, Kharvi Keri, Kundapur, Udupi district at the temple town. Subhash Kharvi, Sunil Kharvi, and other leaders of Konkani Kharvi community were present on the occasion.

The Jai Balaji sailboat having a 22 ft-tall mast and sail was made of a single wooden log, said Mr. Kharvi, who had deployed it to transport seashell collected from the backwaters of Panchagangavali to the nearby lime and tiles factories. As many as 10 such sailboats were in service about two decades ago in Kundapur region, he noted. They were also used to transport wooden logs and ‘Mangalore’ tiles, he said.

As the seashell industry was at the verge of extinction, sailboats too had lost their relevance and presence. Mr. Kharvi and the well-wishers of the community intended to pass on the rich heritage of the community to the generations to come and hence, approached Mr. Heggade seeking his permission to include the sailboat among the exhibits in Manjusha Museum that was known for a wide variety of collection of antique items.

Upon Mr. Heggade’s nod, the Kharvis transported the sailboat by a trailer-truck from Kundapur to Dharmasthala on Monday and handed it over to the museum.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.