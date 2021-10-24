Sahyadri students receive degrees

10th and 11th graduation days held

Engineering graduates who passed out in 2020 and 2021 received their degrees at the 10th and 11th graduation days of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management here on Saturday.

Raman Madhok, Managing Director of Kahani Designworks Pvt. Ltd., and Suyog Shetty, CEO of Niveus Solutions, presented the degrees.

Addressing the students, Mr. Shetty recalled the challenging situation during the last two years. He urged the graduates to have clarity on what they want to achieve and start working on it.

Mr. Madhok asked the graduates to seek advice, request feedback, and ask for help to succeed, a release from the college said.

Asmath Sharmeen, who got the first rank in Civil Engineering with 13 gold medals, Radhika Nayak M., second rank, and Anuradha P. Annigeri, seventh rank from the MTech discipline of Structural Engineering (Civil Engineering), were felicitated.

Rajesha S., Principal, and Manjappa Sarathi, Director, Research and Development and Consultancy spoke, the release added.