Revive treasure trove of a library, varsity told

Following the renovation of Ravindra Kalabhavan, senior Congress leader and Mangalore University College alumni M. Veerappa Moily on Tuesday asked Mangalore University to revive the old library of the college that has heritage value.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Ravindra Kalabhavan complex, Mr. Moily said that the college’s library is a treasure trove of knowledge. “My life was shaped by this library,” he said, while recalling his college days when he spent the maximum time in the library which was then located next to the Kalabhavan. The library used to get foreign publications and it had librarian Anand Rai who helped rekindle students’ interest in reading, he said.

“This library has a heritage value like the Ravindra Kalabhavan. The university should take steps to revive it,” he said and asked students to spend at least one hour in the library everyday. “When I come the next time I should see you all having discussions on economics and other prevailing issues,” he said and asked them to make better use of the three conference halls adjoining Ravindra Kalabhavan.

Mr. Moily asked the university to also take up work of construction of UGC seminar hall and setting up an art gallery in the college. “Come out with a scheme, we will look at mobilising funds from corporate bodies and alumni,” he said.

District in-charge Minister U.T. Khader asked the university to make use of funds available under the Smart City project for works to be taken by the college. MLC Ivan D’Souza, Mayor Bhaskar K., Mangaluru University Registrar A.M. Khan and college principal Udaykumar M.A. spoke.

A second time?

The renovated Ravindra Kalabhavan is being inaugurated for the second time, said social activist G. Hanumanth Kamath. In his social media post, Mr. Kamath said that the renovated building was inaugurated by the then Vice-Chancellor K. Bhyrappa on June 2, 2018. A plaque that mentions the inauguration is still in place at the building.

Denying this, Mr. Udaykumar said that no formal inauguration function was held in the college. “Mr. Bhyrappa held the function at the university. The plaque that you see was released then,” he said.

Mr. Khan said both Mr. Moily and Mr. Bhyrappa have worked for renovation of the heritage building. While Mr. Bhyrappa inaugurated the Kalabhavan before demitting office, Mr. Moily inaugurated the three conference halls and a gallery adjoining the Kalabhavan, he said.