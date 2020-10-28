Restrictions during Id celebrations

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has banned public celebration of Id Milad festivities scheduled for October 29 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate K.V. Rajendra issued orders on this under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance on Tuesday.
A press release here said that processions and public gatherings in open places were banned during the celebrations. There will be no discourses during the day or night in mohallas, the Deputy Commissioner said. Celebrations inside masjids should be conducted after following COVID-19 guidelines, including using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.
The Deputy Commissioner also said that the use of public address system and digital sound system in public places was banned while everyone should compulsorily wear face covers. Mass prayers or discourses should not be organised in any open place, he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath