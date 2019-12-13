Renovated St. Peter Church to be inaugurated on Sunday

The renovated century-old St. Peter Church would be inaugurated at Barkur in Udupi district on December 15. Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Philip Aranha, parish priest, said that the renovation of the church had been estimated at ₹ 2 crore. Of this ₹ 2 crore, the government had given a grant of ₹ 50 lakh in 2017-18. Initially, the plan was to repair the roof, change the entire flooring and electrical works. But as the parishioners had donated generously, the scope of the work increased.

The renovation work was executed strictly keeping in mind the church’s heritage structure and its distinct Gothic style. After the completion of the renovation, the church has new granite floor, Italian marble floor in sanctuary, stained glass doors and windows depicting scenes from the life of St. Peter, and also other attractive features, he said.

The blessing and thanksgiving mass by Bishop of Udupi Diocese Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo would be held at the church at 3.30 p.m. on December 15. This would be followed by a felicitation programme on the church ground at 5.30 p.m. Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Oscar Fernandes, Rajya Sabha member, Halady Srinivas Shetty, MLA, would attend the programme, he said.