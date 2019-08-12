Relief material collectioncentre opened in Udupi

The district administration would accept relief material for those affected by floods in the districts of North Karnataka at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Rajatadri here till August 15.

A press release issued here said that donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. till Thursday. Donors could give items such as foodgrains, new clothes, bedspreads, toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, drinking water bottles, medicine kits, mattresses, pillows, candles, sanitary pads, mosquito coils, mosquito nets and others.

Used material should not be donated. Donors should not give any material which might rot soon. The public have been urged to donate relief material generously as lakhs of people had been affected in the districts of North Karnataka. All the donations should be voluntary.

No person or persons could collect material posing as middlemen for the district administration. For details regarding donations, call Ph: 0820-2574802 or 9740763595 or 7411226665.