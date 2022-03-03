Regional office of International Immigration Centre inaugurated in Mangaluru

It will provide skills necessary for aspirants to get jobs in healthcare and other sectors abroad

Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan (fifth from left) and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel taking part in the inauguration of a job fair at AJ Institute of Technology in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

It will provide skills necessary for aspirants to get jobs in healthcare and other sectors abroad

Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday virtually inaugurated the regional office of the International Immigration Centre located at the Urwa Market building in the city.

After inaugurating a Mega Udyoga Mela on the premises of AJ Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that the immigration centre has been set up to provide skills necessary for aspirants to get jobs in healthcare and other sectors abroad. “We are opening its first regional office in the city,” he said.

The Minister also virtually launched an English Language Lab, which has been opened at the Government ITI for Girls. He said that the lab has so far trained more than 300 students in English speaking skills, which is necessary to get jobs, in the last three months.

Skill gap

The mega job mela in the city, the Minister said, is the third being organised by the State Government as part of its “Job for all” programme launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Those who fail to get selected for jobs during the fair, he said, are being advised about the skills they need to acquire. The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation is making arrangements to train aspirants to fill that skill gap. “We are working towards making youth productive. We provide the skill and track till they are employed,” Mr. Ashwath Narayan said.

As many as 5,200 jobs are on offer at the job fair here and more than 6,000 aspirants have registered, he said.

Aligned

The Government has upgraded more than 150 technical courses in ITI to make them meet requirements of the industry. Degree courses are being aligned with National Skill Qualification Framework as required under the multiple entry and multiple exit policy prescribed under the National Education Policy, he said.

Syllabus for engineering courses, he said, is being brought on a par with that of Indian Institutes of Technology. Engineering graduates will now have to undergo 36 weeks of internship during the course that will make them employable soon after completion of their course.

Managing Director of Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Ashwin D. Gowda said that the corporation is in talks with industrial bodies and units of Dakshina Kannada and trying to involve them as partners in training youth from the region in skills that the units want.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty and Founder of Robosoft Technologies Rohith Bhat also spoke. Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath were present.