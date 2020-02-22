Ravi slams those making anti-national statements

C.T. Ravi, Minister for Kannada and Culture, said on Saturday that there should be no pardon for those indulding in anti-national activities, and making anti-national statements in the country.

Speaking to presspersons after the inauguration of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka Konkani Academy at Karkala in Udupi district, Mr. Ravi said that shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan was an act of provocation.

“Who do these people shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan want to provoke? Who has given birth to such people? They eat the rice grown here but sing praises of the enemy country. This is a serious issue. This mindset itself is dangerous,” he said.

“There can be punishment and pardon for other activities. But there can be no pardon for those indulging in anti-national activities. No one should seek pardon for persons indulging in anti-national activities,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said that the anti-CAA activist, Amulya, had a couple of days back stated that she was merely a mouthpiece and there was a team behind her.

“If that team is developing such persons, we have to take such matters seriously. We should investigate it and see who is behind this,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said that people who were giving such statements favouring Pakistan should realise that the soldiers of the country were protecting its borders in freezing temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The soldiers were making immense sacrifices for the sake of the country. People making statements against the country and favouring Pakistan should realise it, the Minister added.