Rape of minor girl, accused sentenced to 10 years

April 27, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - MANGALURU, APRIL 26:

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Sessions Court-2,Mangaluru, has sentenced one Basavaraj Allappa Madivalar to 10 years on finding him guilty of sexual assaulting a minor girl.

Madivalar was accused of taking the minor girl from the city to Tirupati and put her on work in a Dhaba. According to chargesheet, Madivalar raped the girl in the room of the canteen between December 17,2022 and January 4, 2023. Following missing complaint filed by girl’s uncle, Madivalar was arrested.

The then inspector of Women Police Station A.C. Lokesh filed the chargesheet.

The Judge, Manjula Itty, on April 23 sentenced Madivalar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹ 15,000 for the offence punishable under Section 376(2)(n) of Indian Penal Code. In default of payment of fine, Madivalar shall undergo simple imprisonment for three more months. The period of detention already undergone by Madivalar during investigation, inquiry or trial in the case shall be set off as per Section 428 of Criminal Procedure Code, the Judge said.

