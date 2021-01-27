Ramana says NMPT has taken up various development works

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has undertaken various development works, including modernising three of its gates and providing a dedicated gate for handling cruise passengers.

Speaking after hoisting the National Flag during the Republic Day celebrations at NMPT, Chairman A.V. Ramana said that the three gates, U. Srinivas Mallya, K.K. Gate and S.J. Gate, were being modernised. The port will also provide a dedicated gate for the movement of cruise passengers, he said.

These modernisation works were being taken up in line with infrastructure development around the port, including four-laning of the National Highway 66, proposed tunnel bypass on Shiradi Ghat of National Highway 75 and other works, the chairman said.

Mr. Ramana said that the port has plans to take its throughput to 50 million tonnes by 2025 and 67 million tonnes by 2030.

On the occasion, Mr. Ramana inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra in NMPT Colony’s Market Complex.