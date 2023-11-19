Ramakrishna Mission conducts second monthly Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan around Clock Tower

November 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission organised the second monthly Swachh Mangaluru Campaign in the surroundings of Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan was relaunched on October 1 following persistent demand by volunteers and general public for the same. Mission Secretary and Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, Adhyaksha Swami Jithakamananda, MRPL Executive Director B.H.V. Prasad and SCS Hospital Managing Director Chandrashekar Sorake flagged off the second edition in the presence of MLA Vedavyasa Kamath and others at the Clock Tower.

Swami Jitakamananda said, “Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan Phase 1 from 2014 to 2019 was a great success in creating awareness among the public. In the second phase, monthly shramadan and door to door awareness campaigns will be highlighted. We appeal to all the Mangalureans to participate in this abhiyan.”

The campaign began with cleaning the surroundings of the Clock Tower and its fountain. Stagnant waster of the fountain that had become mosquito breeding ground was removed. Students of Nitte Physiotherapy College cleaned the compound walls of Wenlock Hospital and University College. Students attending “Youwa” residential youth camps of Ramakrishna Mutt cleaned the road from Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower and road dividers.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., and Nitte (Deemed to be University) sponsored the Abhiyan.