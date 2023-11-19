HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramakrishna Mission conducts second monthly Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan around Clock Tower

November 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers participating in cleaning drive at Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Volunteers participating in cleaning drive at Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Volunteers participating in cleaning drive at Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Volunteers participating in cleaning drive at Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission organised the second monthly Swachh Mangaluru Campaign in the surroundings of Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan was relaunched on October 1 following persistent demand by volunteers and general public for the same. Mission Secretary and Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, Adhyaksha Swami Jithakamananda, MRPL Executive Director B.H.V. Prasad and SCS Hospital Managing Director Chandrashekar Sorake flagged off the second edition in the presence of MLA Vedavyasa Kamath and others at the Clock Tower.

Swami Jitakamananda said, “Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan Phase 1 from 2014 to 2019 was a great success in creating awareness among the public. In the second phase, monthly shramadan and door to door awareness campaigns will be highlighted. We appeal to all the Mangalureans to participate in this abhiyan.”

The campaign began with cleaning the surroundings of the Clock Tower and its fountain. Stagnant waster of the fountain that had become mosquito breeding ground was removed. Students of Nitte Physiotherapy College cleaned the compound walls of Wenlock Hospital and University College. Students attending “Youwa” residential youth camps of Ramakrishna Mutt cleaned the road from Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower and road dividers.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., and Nitte (Deemed to be University) sponsored the Abhiyan.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / environmental cleanup / environmental issues / Swachh Bharat Mission / waste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.