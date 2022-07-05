Ram Lalla will be installed on Makar Sankranti, says Pejawar seer

The aim is to make the country a Ram Rajya (an ideal State): Vishwaprasanna Tirtha

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha performing Aarti at the Tulabhara ceremony during the Guruvandana programme organised by the Kalkura Pratishthana at the residence of Pradeep Kumar Kalkura in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Vishwaprasanna Tirtha on Monday said that work on Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is expected to be completed by December next and Ram Lalla will be installed on the day of Makar Sankranti in 2024.

Speaking to reporters here, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that every work of the mandir is being completed as per plan and expressed the confidence that the consecration of Ram Lalla will also be completed as per plan. The erection of the foundation itself was a challenging task involving removal of sand soil up to a depth of 40 ft and raising the foundation.

Consecration of Ram Lalla will not be the end of the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle; the ultimate aim is to make the entire country Ram Rajya (an ideal State). Ram Rajya becomes a reality when everyone imbibes the virtues of Lord Rama. There are plans to adopt some villages either by the trust or by some organisations in pursuit of making them Ram Rajya. The process will continue in village after village, he added.

The seer said that Ram Rajya can be achieved when everyone helps every other, particularly those in need. “Donations you offer in temples may reach God; however, if you help people in dire need of assistance and offer it to the Almighty, that itself will be the real offering to God,” he said, urging people to follow the path of mutual cooperation.

Constructing the Ram Mandir was one of the biggest dreams of the people of India to recreate a lost glory and that has become possible through the legal way. After the consecration of Ram Lalla, work on developing the temple complex will be undertaken, the seer said.

Asked about the recent beheading reported from Rajasthan, the seer said, “Ours is a civilised society; yet a few uncivilised people do exist. It is the government’s responsibility to reign in such uncivilised elements.”

Earlier, the swamiji attended a Guru Vandana programme organised by Kalkura Seva Pratishthana at Kadri ahead of Vyasa (Guru) Poornima on July 13.