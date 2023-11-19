Railways to run four round trips of Christmas special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru

November 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways will run Christmas Weekly Special trains between Mumbai LTT and Mangaluru Junction for four round trips to clear extra rush of passengers.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. here said Train No. 01453 Mumbai LTT – Mangaluru Jn. Weekly Special leaves LTT at 10.15 p.m. on Fridays, December 22 and 29, to reach reach Mangaluru Jn. at 5.05 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 01454 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai LTT Weekly Special leaves Mangaluru Jn. at 6.45 p.m. on Saturdays, December 23 and 30, to reach LTT at 2.25 p.m. the next day.

The trains would have 21 coaches, one 2-tier AC, five 3-Tier AC, eight sleeper class, five general class and two luggage cum brake van coaches.

AC Special

Train No. 01155 Mumbai LTT – Mangaluru Jn. Weekly Special leaves LTT 10.15 p.m. on Tuesdays, December 26 and January 2. to reach Mangaluru Jn. At 5.05 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 01156 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai LTT Weekly Special leaves Mangaluru Jn. at 6.45 p.m. on Wednesdays, December 27 and January 3, to reach LTT at 2.25 p.m. the next day.

The trains would have 22 LHB coaches, one First AC, three 2-Tier AC, fifteen 3-Tier AC, one pantry car and two generator car coaches.

All the services would halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi and Surathkal stations.