Railways to restore unreserved coaches on three express trains

Southern Railway has decided to restore unreserved coaches in three express trains operating out of Mangaluru Central from November 25.

An official release here said Train No. 22609/610 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Jn.-Mangaluru Central Intercity Superfast Express would get six general second-class coaches. Train No. 16605/606 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Jn.-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express would also get six general second-class coaches.

Train No. 16649/650 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Jn.-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express would get two general second-class coaches and four second class sitting chair cars.

The fares on these trains would be second class sitting mail/ express fares and whenever they run as superfast trains, additional superfast charges would be applicable, the release said.

Meanwhile, Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central - Nagercoil Junction Daily Parasuram Express leaving Mangalore Ctrl at 5 a.m. on Saturday will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central and partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Jn. Its pairing train, 16650 leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 6.10 a.m. on Saturday instead of Nagercoil, said another release.

Train No. 16606 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Central Daily Ernad Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 2 a.m. on Saturday is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Thiruvananthapuram and will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram at 3.35 a.m. towards Mangaluru.

Train No. 16605 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Junction Daily Ernad Express of Saturday will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central.