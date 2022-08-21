Railways to operate one more Ganapati Special between Mumbai and Mangaluru

One more Ganapati Special AC train to operate between Mumbai and Mangaluru

Railways has decided to operate one more Ganapati Special AC weekly service between Mumbai and Mangaluru for three each trips to clear extra rush of passengers. File Photo. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

One more Ganapati Special AC train to operate between Mumbai and Mangaluru

Railways has decided to operate one more Ganapati Special AC weekly service between Mumbai and Mangaluru for three each trips to clear extra rush of passengers.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., here said Train No. 01173 Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) - Mangaluru Junction AC Weekly Special leaves LTT at 8.50 p.m. on Wednesdays [August 24, 31, and September 7] to reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 01174 Mangaluru Junction – Mumbai LTT AC Weekly Special leaves Junction at 8.15 p.m. on Thursdays [August 25, September 1, and September 8] to reach LTT at 5.30 p.m. the next day.

It has commercial halts at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Suratkal.

The train would have one First AC, three 2-Tier AC, 15 3-Tier AC, one Pantry Car and two Generator Car coaches, all LHB.