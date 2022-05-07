Railway Passenger Services Committee inspects railway stations in Mangaluru

The Railway Passenger Services Committee held a meeting with Trilok Kothari, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad Divison, Southern Railway at his office in Palakkad on Thursday after the committee members ended their four-day inspection of railway stations under the division.

The committee inspected Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction, Kasaragod, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode before inspecting Shoranur Junction and Palakkad Junction stations on Thursday.

The committee members inspected food plazas, information centers at stations, catering stalls, security surveillance system and up keep of stations and paid heed to the opinions of passengers.

The committee will submit their recommendation to the Railway Board. It was comprised of Jayantilal Jain, Surma Padhy, Ettumanoor Radhakrishanan and Prakash Pal.