GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway Ministry extends Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express to Mangaluru

The service with nine halts takes below nine hours from end-to-end as against other express trains that take below 14 hours

February 21, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday ordered extension of Train No. 20631/632 Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express to Mangaluru Central.

A notification of the Ministry said the extension may be given effect to from an early convenient date. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in a statement thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for considering his request for the extension of the service.

Train No. 20631 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram VB Express leaves Central at 6.15 a.m., Kasaragod at the existing timing of 7 a.m., to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 p.m. Train No. 20632 leaves Thiruvananthapuram at the existing timing of 4.05 p.m., reaches Kasaragod at the existing timing of 11.45 p.m. and Mantgaluru Central at 12.40 a.m. the next day.

While the Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram VB Express takes 8.5 hours (average speed 71 kmph) to traverse 574 km with nine halts, the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central VB Express takes 8.35 hours (average speed 73 kmph) to cover the same distance.

Both the services will run six-days a week, except Wednesdays. The primary maintenance of the eight-car rake will be done at Mangaluru Central after the extension. At present, the services do not operate on Tuesdays between Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod and the primary maintenance of the rakes is done at Thiruvananthapuram.

Other express trains on the section now take 13 to 14 hours to traverse the distance. For example, Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express that leaves Central at 5.05 a.m. reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 6.40 p.m., taking 13.35 hours with an average speed of 47 kmph to traverse 632 km with 46 halts. Train No. 16650 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express that leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 6.10 a.m. reaches Central at 9 p.m., taking 14.55 hours with an average speed of 42 kmph.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.