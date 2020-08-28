Mangaluru

Racket in selling PDS rice as Sona Masuri busted

The police have busted a racket involving buying rice sold under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and selling it in the open market as Sona Masuri variety.

The police raided two places in Koteshwara village of Kundapur taluk on Thursday evening and seized 550 quintals of rice thus purchased and stocked illegally. They arrested eight persons in this connection.

The raid was conducted jointly by the Kundapur Police and the District Crime Investigation Bureau. In the first instance, the police seized 242 quintals of rice. They seized 308 quintals of rice from the second place.

The police said that the accused, after purchasing the rice from ration card holders, got it polished for selling it as Sona Masuri variety. They were ready to transport it to Kerala in two lorries on Friday.

On a complaint by the Kundapur Food Inspector, two FIRs were registered against the accused under the Essential Commodities Act. Apart from the rice and two lorries, the police seized three cars and cash from the accused.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 6:39:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/racket-in-selling-pds-rice-as-sona-masuri-busted/article32466803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story