Mangaluru

Quiz competition for schoolchildren

The Union Bank of India will conduct a quiz competition for schoolchildren.

Its preliminary round will be conducted in select cities, including in Mangaluru. The national round will be held in Mumbai.

Students from Classes 8 to 12 are eligible to participate in teams. Each school may nominate four to five teams. Schools in Mangaluru and nearby can send their nomination to cb8824pad@unionbankofindia.bank or hr.mangalore@unionbankofindia.bank by August 29. The nomination should have all details of students, including their contact number and residential address, a bank release said. Call 0824-2861244 for details.


