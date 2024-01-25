GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quadruple murder: Senior law officer Shivaprasad Alva appointed as SPP

January 25, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Law Officer of the Government from Mangaluru division, Shivaprasad Alva, has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for recent quadruple murder in Udupi’s Malpe Police Station limits.

In the order dated January 9, 2024, the Under Secretary to Government (Police Services) said Mr. Alva will be representing the Government before the magistrate court and the district sessions court in connection with the case. Mr. Alva will be appearing before the two courts and aid in effective conduct of proceedings related to quadruple murder case.

Pravin Arun Chougule, 39, a cabin crew executive of Air India Express, is accused of murdering his colleague Ainaz, her elder sister Afnan, her younger brother Aseem and their mother Haseena in their house in Trupthi Layout of Ashwatkatte in Malpe police station limits, Udupi on November 12, 2023. He is also accused of critically injuring Ainaz’s grandmother Hajeera. Chougule was arrested in Kuduchi of Belagavi district on November 14, 2023. The 2nd Additional Udupi District and Sessions Court rejected Chougule’s bail application on December 30, 2023.

