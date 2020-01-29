QR code-based solution to monitor garbage collection

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) has come out with a Quick Response (QR) code-enabled solution to ensure total compliance in the collection of solid waste from people’s doorstep.

It has selected Mannagudda ward to implement this initiative on a pilot basis in the city. As part of the proposal, acrylic laser engraved bar codes are now being displayed on the compound walls of houses and other establishments in the ward.

Solid waste collectors will have to scan this QR code using their mobile phones daily after collecting garbage. Then, whether garbage has been collected or not will be displayed in the integrated command and control centre (CCC) now being set up near the City Corporation office. Health officials of the corporation can also check the process.

If the pilot project becomes feasible, it can be extended to other wards, according to MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazir.

Speaking at a Meet-the-Press organised by the Union of Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists here on Tuesday, he said that MSCL has fixed enviro-sensors at five places in the city.

If there are any abnormalities in environment monitoring indicators, the CCC would receive a message from the sensors. Later, information would be passed on to the government departments concerned, including Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, for suitable action.

He said said that smart poles would be installed in 15 places in the city. Their devices would be linked to the CCC. Each pole would have a LED light, a Variable Message Sign (VMS) board, five CCTV cameras, emergency or SoS button and a public address system.

The VMS board will display information required, including the traffic situation. The CCTV cameras linked to CCC are used for surveillance purpose. This information is passed on to the police.

Using the SoS or emergency button, any person can speak to the staff at CCC where they can see those to whom they are talking to, for conveying urgent information in view of public interest.

Mr. Nazir said that the CCC would cost ₹ 74 crore. It will enable regular monitoring of public services and facilities through a unified system for governing public administration. It is a pan-city project and a central converging point for all smart interventions, especially Information Technology and Information, Communication and Technology-based ones.