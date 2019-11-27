Puri Sankaracharya opposesmosque in the name of Babar

Swami Nischalanand Saraswati, Sankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Puri, said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre should override the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ramjanmabhumi issue and not allow the construction of any mosque in the name of Babar anywhere in the country.

During his talks with Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt at the Pejawar Mutt here, the Puri Sankaracharya said that there was no need to give land to the Muslims. There was no necessity to show generosity to them in the Ramjanmabhumi issue. “Generosity in this matter meant weakness,” he said.

“Parliament is above the Supreme Court. The BJP has a majority in Parliament. It is incumbent upon the BJP, if it is patriotic, to revoke or cancel the judgment of the Supreme Court in the issue and not allow the construction of any mosque in the name of Babar in the country,” he said.

“If land is given to Muslims in Ayodhya, they would build a university or madrassa. If a similar same decision is given with regard to Mathura and Kasi temples, then there will be three new ‘Pakistans’ in the country,” he said.

The Sankaracharya said that all political parties were only interested in power and they only thought of the present. It was not the job of religious leaders to follow political leaders but to create a harmonious atmosphere in society. In fact, political leaders should follow religious leaders.

“We should not compromise on this (Ayodhya) issue. We have made three Muslims Presidents, one Muslim a Home Minister and another Muslim the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. There have been Muslim Chief Ministers and Governors in the country. This should not be considered as weakness of the Hindus,” he said.

“Saints are judges in matters of religious matters. If we go by the Constitution, then we cannot believe in castes or the Varnashrama system. We do not have to follow a secular Constitution,” he said.

When the Pejawar seer told the Sankaracharya that people were now the rulers and it was necessary to follow the Constitution, the latter said that people sometimes voted for fissiparous tendencies. “At least in a partitioned India, we should have full control over Ramjanmabhumi. I have the right to speak under the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression,” he said.