Punjalkatte SI placed under suspension

December 11, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Chandragupta has placed Punjalkatte Sub Inspector K.P. Sutesh under suspension for alleged misconduct with advocate Kuldeep Shetty while arresting the latter in a theft case.

Sutesh and his team of policemen from Punjalkatte police station were accused of disrobing the advocate and taking him away from his house following a complaint of theft filed against latter by his neighbour on December 2. Advocates from the city and other parts of the state had demanded action against Mr. Sutesh.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puttur Sub Division, submitted a preliminary report on the allegation. Based on this report, Mr. Chandragupta on Sunday ordered to place Mr. Sutesh under suspension, pending disciplinary inquiry.

