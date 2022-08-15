Pumpwell-Padil Road becomes non-motorable with multiple craters and potholes

The erstwhile NH75, now under the Mangaluru City Corporation, is being developed into a four-lane road by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.

The stretch between Pumpwell Circle and Padil was taken up for four-lane work by the Mangaluru City Corporation about six months ago. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The nearly 3-km stretch of the erstwhile National Highway 75 between Pumpwell Circle and Padil Circle, being developed into a four-lane road, has become almost non-motorable, with multiple craters and potholes all along the stretch.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, laid the foundation stone for the ₹26-crore work, to be executed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL), in February this year.

While the work has progressed little since then, the stretch of the highway, now vested with the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), has been testing the patience of motorists.

The road has been a crucial stretch connecting the central and the southern parts of Mangaluru with the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 that witnesses a steady and heavy flow of traffic throughout the day.

The road also becomes significant in view of the upcoming district office complex at Padil, Mangaluru Junction and other prominent locations being connected by the highway.

Concrete pavement was laid for about 250 m between Bajal Junction and Padil Circle for a two-lane carriageway. Other than this, no other part of the road has seen work, except for some amount of earth work to widen the stretch.

Sundaresh, an autorickshaw driver, lamented that it has become a herculean task to ferry passengers to and from Mangaluru Junction. “You cannot assess the depth of craters when they are filled with rainwater,” he mused, adding that once the rains stopped, potholes and craters exhibit their true nature.

Sirajuddin, a resident of Nagori, said potholes and craters slow down the traffic, thereby making it difficult for people to cross the road, besides creating thick clouds of dust.

Annappa Kulal, a senior citizen in the area, said the main pipeline supplying water from the Thumbe vented dam across the Netravathi to the city passes beneath the existing alignment of the road.

If the over four-decade-old line breaks, either during or after the construction of the four-lane road, there would be no alternative line to supply water to the city, he said. The MCC should have laid a new alternative line before commencing the work, Mr. Kulal said.

The 24m wide four-lane road would have two carriageways of 7m each, 3m paved footpaths on each side, stormwater drain-cum-utility ducts of 1.5m wide on either side, and a 1m wide median.