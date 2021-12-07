Mangaluru

Private bus fares revised in Udupi

The Regional Transport Authority, Udupi, has revised fares on private express and shuttle stage carriage buses with retrospective effect from November 10.

A communication from RTA member-secretary and regional transport officer J.P. Gangadhar here said that all private bus operators should collect the fares fixed by the authority. Besides, the destination boards/ route information should be displayed in Kannada and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should be followed.

With the revision, the minimum fare has been fixed at ₹12 for a chargeable distance up to 6.5 km, followed by ₹19 for up to 13 km, ₹25 for up to 19.5 km, ₹32 for distance up to 26 km, ₹40 for 32.5 km, ₹49 for up to 39 km, ₹55 for 45.5 km, ₹63 for 52 km, ₹70 for up to 58.5 km, ₹78 for 65 km, ₹85 for up to 71.5 km and so on.


