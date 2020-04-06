Primary contacts of three COVID-19patients test negative in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that all primary contacts of three persons from Udupi district who had tested positive for COVID-19, had tested negative for the disease.

Speaking to presspersons after accepting the 500 food-kits provided by Sugunendra Tirtha Swami of Puttige Mutt for poor workers here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that these primary contacts had been put under hospital quarantine in the district after the three persons had tested positive.

Nearly 2,000 persons from the district who had returned from foreign countries were kept in 14-day home quarantine a fortnight ago and all of them had completed their quarantine period. “Hence, there is no need for people in the district to panic,” he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the administration had traced 33 contacts of a 63-year-old woman from Udupi district who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4. The woman, who had returned here from Dubai on March 22, was receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru.

All these 33 contacts had been kept under strict home quarantine for 14 days in the district and they had completed their quarantine period. The 16 persons from Udupi district, who were in Delhi about a fortnight ago for other purposes, had been traced and they were all in home quarantine, he said.

He said that people in the district should maintain discipline. The relaxation period from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. given daily was meant for purchasing vegetables, groceries and other essential commodities.

“People should not drive their vehicles unnecessarily during this period in the cities and towns. Already, the district police have taken action and seized some vehicles,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Raghupati Bhat, MLA, was present.